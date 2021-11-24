Deere forecasts strong growth next year, with Q1 slowed by strike impacts
- Deere (NYSE:DE) closed more than 5% higher in today's trading after racking up better than expected Q4 earnings and providing a bullish outlook for 2022, but it also warned that impacts from its now-settled strike will slow farm equipment production into the new year.
- The lingering effects of the strike will "neutralize" some of the production gains it expected in the current quarter ending January 31, though the impacts will lessen as the year progresses, Deere said during today's earnings conference call.
- "Thinking about the full-year impact on margins, we say it will be about one point lower as a result of combination of work stoppage and some of the supply chain disruption," Josh Jepsen, director of investor relations, said on the call.
- While the company will not be able to offset the increased costs with price hikes in Q1, executives said on the call that the trend would improve during the year as it raises prices for tractors and other farm equipment, according to Bloomberg.
- Deere predicted sales of large farm equipment will increase by as much as 25% in 2022, propelled by high prices for crops, and it expects to raise prices on large farm equipment and construction and forestry machinery next year by 9% and 8%, respectively.
- "Our order books are either full or near full for most of our North American [agricultural] product lines," Cory Reed, president of Deere's agriculture and turf division, said on the call.
- Deere expects solid sales growth across the board next year, forecasting gains of 20%-25% for production and precision agriculture, 15%-20% for small agriculture and turf, and 10%-15% for construction and forestry.
- United Auto Workers union members voted to accept the latest contract agreement with Deere a week ago.