  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.4%) has lifted force majeure on crude exports from Nigeria's Bonny Light terminal following repairs to a leaking pipeline, Argus reports.
  • Shell declared force majeure on October 25 due to a leak on the 150K bbl/day Nembe Creek Trunk Line, one of two pipelines that feeds crude to the Bonny Light terminal.
  • Nembe Creek operator Aiteo said it completed repair work this week and pipeline operations have resumed.
  • The line has come under frequent attack from militants, and crude production also has been disrupted this year at several other terminals including Qua Iboe, Forcados, Erha and Brass River.
  • "Shell's Q3 earnings highlight its top-line efficiency," Sandeep G. Rao writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
