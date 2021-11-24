Shell lifts Bonny Light force majeure after key pipeline restarts
Nov. 24, 2021
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.4%) has lifted force majeure on crude exports from Nigeria's Bonny Light terminal following repairs to a leaking pipeline, Argus reports.
- Shell declared force majeure on October 25 due to a leak on the 150K bbl/day Nembe Creek Trunk Line, one of two pipelines that feeds crude to the Bonny Light terminal.
- Nembe Creek operator Aiteo said it completed repair work this week and pipeline operations have resumed.
- The line has come under frequent attack from militants, and crude production also has been disrupted this year at several other terminals including Qua Iboe, Forcados, Erha and Brass River.
