Asian markets mixed overnight
Nov. 25, 2021 12:17 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Japan +0.73%. October PPI services 1% y/y vs. expected 1.2%, prior 0.9%.
- China -0.18%.
- Hong Kong -0.10%.
- Australia +0.09%.
- Oil: Goldman Sachs says a US oil export ban would backfire, would further slow response.
- US markets are closed today on account of Thanksgiving day.
- Citing larger expected contributions from inventories and goods exports and strong Q3 pace of gross domestic income (+6.7% annualized), Goldman Sachs have raised their US Q4 GDP forecast to 6% q/q. Morgan Stanley now expects Q4 GDP at 8.7%, JPMorgan at 7% from prior 5%, Atlanta Fed 8.6% from 8.2% and Capital Economics 6% from 4%.