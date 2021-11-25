Asian markets mixed overnight

  • Japan +0.73%. October PPI services 1% y/y vs. expected 1.2%, prior 0.9%.
  • China -0.18%.
  • Hong Kong -0.10%.
  • Australia +0.09%.
  • Oil: Goldman Sachs says a US oil export ban would backfire, would further slow response.
  • US markets are closed today on account of Thanksgiving day.
  • Citing larger expected contributions from inventories and goods exports and strong Q3 pace of gross domestic income (+6.7% annualized), Goldman Sachs have raised their US Q4 GDP forecast to 6% q/q. Morgan Stanley now expects Q4 GDP at 8.7%, JPMorgan at 7% from prior 5%, Atlanta Fed 8.6% from 8.2% and Capital Economics 6% from 4%.
