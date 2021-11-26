Golden star reports receipt of interim court order from Ontario Superior Court
Nov. 26, 2021 1:35 AM ETGolden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) announces that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has granted an interim order authorizing various matters in connection with the Company's previous plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"), involving the Company, Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary Chijin International (Hong Kong) Limited, pursuant to the agreement dated October 31, 2021.
- The interim order provides, among other matters, that a special meeting of shareholders of GSS common shares will be held on December 30, 2021 at 11.00 am (Toronto time) to consider the Transaction and that the record date for determining the Shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, such Meeting is the close of business (Toronto time) on November 25, 2021.
- Further details regarding the Transaction will be included in the management information circular to be mailed to Shareholders.
- Pursuant to the agreement, Chifeng has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Golden Star Shares, for $3.91/share (C$4.85), which equates to a total transaction value of ~$470M on a fully-diluted, in-the-money basis.