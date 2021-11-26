Retail in focus as Black Friday shopping kicks off
- Today marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season as investors size up Black Friday to determine the current mood of the U.S. consumer. While fears of a new COVID variant are overshadowing the shopping bonanza, many consumers will still be looking around for bargains. A variety of reports have boosted and hampered the retail sector in recent weeks, making it hard to size up an industry heavily exposed to supply chain disruptions.
- Flashback: Shares of Gap and Nordstrom slumped 20% in AH trading on Wednesday after slashing their outlooks on COVID-related factory closures and labor costs that cut into profits. On the other hand, Kohls jumped more than 10% from a week ago - after reporting strong sales growth - while retail executives spoke extensively on how they were managing supply chain issues and inflation. Personal incomes and consumer spending for October also came in higher than expected, though core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, remained elevated at 4.1%. 75% of American adults will conduct their e-commerce through big retailers like Amazon or Walmart.
- Holiday shopping trends are on track to make a comeback this year, with 158.3M people (nearly 2M more people than last year) expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. That's according to the latest report from the National Retail Federation, which estimates consumers will shell out an average $997.73 on holiday sales during November and December. However, supply issues may have brought forward many holiday purchases, potentially denting Q4 sales. "I would not be surprised if that was a dynamic around the holiday season," said Sarah Henry, a portfolio manager at Logan Capital Management. Holiday card spending off to a healthy start in all sectors - Bank of America.
- Black Friday schedule: The stock market will shut early at 1 p.m. today, bond markets will close an hour later, while metals and U.S. crude oil will settle at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively. Some history... Back in 1992, the major U.S. exchange operators called for a 2 p.m. Eastern close for the Friday after Thanksgiving, two hours earlier than the regular close at 4 p.m. The following year, the NYSE and Nasdaq chose to shutter markets at 1 p.m., a schedule that is currently observed. Dow futures tumble 750 points, oil plunges on fears of new COVID variant.
