Paysafe partners with Huawei for online cash payments in the AppGallery
Nov. 26, 2021 Paysafe Limited (PSFE)
- Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) online cash payment solution Paysafecard is now available as an alternative payment method in the Huawei App Gallery in Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.
- The company plans to continue the rollout throughout most countries where Paysafecard is available, will make cash-based online purchases available to millions of customers.
- Udo Müller, CEO of Paysafe’s (PSFE) eCash division: “Working with a powerhouse like Huawei extends the reach of our cash-based payment solution to millions of additional consumers. This is a major step on our path to making paysafecard the payment method of choice in the digital entertainment space. For cash-reliant consumers, it also makes purchases in the Huawei AppGallery more accessible, enabling them to make online purchases without a credit card or the need to reveal sensitive financial data".