Pinduoduo slumps over 14% as Q3 revenue misses estimates
Nov. 26, 2021 (PDD)
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) reports mixed third-quarter results that missed on revenue and beat on EPADS.
- Q3 revenues grew 61% on the year to $3.34B, well below the consensus of $4.03B. Adjusted EPADS was $0.34, coming in $0.30 ahead of consensus estimates.
- Average monthly active users increased 51% on the year to 741.5M vs. a consensus of 761M. Active buyers for the 12-month ending on Sept. 30, 2021, grew 19% to 867.3M.
- Operating profit in the quarter was RMB2,139.3M, compared with an operating loss of RMB1,295.7M in the same quarter of 2020.
- Sales and marketing expenses were primarily flat. R&D spending was up 34% from an increased headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel.
- "We are placing more focus on investments in R&D, away from the previous emphasis on sales and marketing in our first five years," says Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and CEO of Pinduoduo. "We want to leverage our strength in technology to deepen our digital inclusion efforts in agriculture, and will allocate all profits from the third quarter to the '10 Billion Agriculture Initiative'."
