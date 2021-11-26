Trutankless set dates for spin-off of Notation Labs
Nov. 26, 2021 8:05 AM ETTrutankless, Inc. (TKLS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Trutankless (OTCPK:TKLS) sets Dec. 10th, 2021 as the record date for the dividend of shares of common stock of Notation Labs, to be distributed to Trutankless stockholders, in order to effect the separation of Trutankless and Notation into two independent companies.
- Each Trutankless stockholder, of record date will receive on the distribution date, one share of Notation Labs, common stock for every four shares of Trutankless common stock held.
- The share dividend is expected to be distributed to Trutankless stockholders on or about December 30th, 2021.
- Immediately following the Distribution, those stockholders will own 100% of the outstanding common stock of Notation Labs.