Lifeist Wellness disposes certain IP assets to fintech company, Spinach Pay

Nov. 26, 2021 8:08 AM ETLifeist Wellness Inc. (NXTTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

financial banner background for business, finance and investment

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lifeist Wellness (OTCQB:NXTTF) entered into a definitive agreement to close the sale of certain intellectual property assets to private fintech company Spinach Pay, offers payment solutions for the U.S. market customers.
  • Transaction proceeds will be in the benefit of Lifeist shareholders.
  • Post transaction completion, Spinach Pay delivered to Lifeist a certificate representing an unsecured redeemable convertible debenture in the amount of C$525K which is total purchase price for the assets.
  • The convertible debenture is interest-free and matures on the three-year anniversary of issuance date.
  • The assets comprise Lifeist's certain intellectual property used in connection with a cannabis payments software concept for prospective deployment within the U.S. cannabis industry.
  • Spinach Pay is controlled by Lifeist's former CTO Chad Agate who has transitioned to a consultant through January 2022 end.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.