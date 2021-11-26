Lifeist Wellness disposes certain IP assets to fintech company, Spinach Pay
Nov. 26, 2021 8:08 AM ETLifeist Wellness Inc. (NXTTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lifeist Wellness (OTCQB:NXTTF) entered into a definitive agreement to close the sale of certain intellectual property assets to private fintech company Spinach Pay, offers payment solutions for the U.S. market customers.
- Transaction proceeds will be in the benefit of Lifeist shareholders.
- Post transaction completion, Spinach Pay delivered to Lifeist a certificate representing an unsecured redeemable convertible debenture in the amount of C$525K which is total purchase price for the assets.
- The convertible debenture is interest-free and matures on the three-year anniversary of issuance date.
- The assets comprise Lifeist's certain intellectual property used in connection with a cannabis payments software concept for prospective deployment within the U.S. cannabis industry.
- Spinach Pay is controlled by Lifeist's former CTO Chad Agate who has transitioned to a consultant through January 2022 end.