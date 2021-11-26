Boeing, aerospace peers slammed by fears over new COVID variant

Nov. 26, 2021 8:28 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), SPR, EADSF, EADSYTGI, HWM, TDG, GE, RTX, DOW, DD, HON, LMTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor49 Comments

Boeing 787 Dreamliner during take-off

gk-6mt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) -6.2% pre-market, and aerospace supplier stocks including Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR), Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) and TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) are all indicated sharply lower on fears of the new coronavrius variant discovered in South Africa.
  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) shares -10% in European trading.
  • Shares of the industrial conglomerates also are suffering: GE -4.8%, RTX -2.9%, DOW -2.4%, DD -2.3%, HON -2.1%.
  • Separately, Canada has told Boeing that its F-18 Super Hornet is no longer a contender for a multi-billion dollar fighter jet contract since it does not meet the required standard, Reuters reports.
  • If accurate, the news would mean that only Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Sweden's Saab remain in the race for a contract that could be worth as much as C$19B (US$15B).
  • Analysts had been regaining positive sentiment on Boeing in recent days, with multiple upgrades coming out last week.
