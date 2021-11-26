U.S. automakers hope higher pricing environment can last
- Bank of America says the strong pricing environment experienced over the past twelve months in the U.S. automobile industry from largely transitory factors, as well as the favorable mix shift that has occurred in the last +10 years from structural changes, may be starting to flatten out. The firm anticipates that the strong pricing boost to the sector could fade further as volumes recover in 2022 and beyond.
- October may have been a peak with average transaction prices up significantly to a record level of $40,121 (+8% Y/Y), amid low incentive activity and a favorable vehicle mix.
- A potential trend for normalization of pricing and incentive spending is being circled by analysts as a potential factor in 2022 for General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and new market competitors like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID). All those automakers are contending with higher labor and input costs.
