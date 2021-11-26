GE sees $80B-plus in gross debt reduction by end of this year
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) says it now expects to achieve more than $80B in gross debt reduction between the end of 2018 and the end of 2021, up from its $75B forecast from two weeks ago.
- The company says it is "on track to achieve deleveraging targets and deliver high-single-digit free cash flow margins in today's portfolio of businesses in 2023."
- GE also says it expects to repurchase ~$25B in its upsized debt tender offers, paying back $2B more than expected, after finding strong demand from investors to sell the securities.
- GE shares -4.9% pre-market, as its new assessment is swept away by broader fears over the new coronavirus variant.