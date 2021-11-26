Most J&J COVID vaccine recipients switch to another shot for booster - WSJ
Nov. 26, 2021 9:26 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)MRNA, PFE, BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Nearly three out of four individuals that received a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine as their first inoculation switched to another shot for the booster.
- The Wall Street Journal reports that only 26% of J&J vaccine initial recipients received a subsequent J&J booster. So far, 1.7M people who received a J&J shot received a booster of any manufacturer.
- Statistics showed that 43% of initial J&J recipients received the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine as a booster, while 31% got a second shot made by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
- By comparison, 94% of those vaccinated with Moderna's shot have continued with that one as a booster. The figure is 96% for Pfizer/BioNTech recipients.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun, who has a bullish rating on J&J, recently wrote that the company is undervalued given potential revenue and cost synergies.