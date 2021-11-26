EU commercial vehicle new registrations -16.4% in October

  • Commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 16.4% to 144,409 units in October, followed by 12.3% decline in September.
  • All major EU markets recorded double-digit declines: Italy -22.9%, Germany -24.3%, France -23.3% and Spain -32.7%.
  • On YTD basis, commercial vehicle registrations up 14.7% to 1.6M units. Italy recorded +22.2%, followed by Spain +4.5%, France +11.8%, and Germany +4.3%.
  • New light commercial vehicles registrations fell 17.8% to 119,006 units for the month. Spain saw the strongest drop -36.8%, followed by Germany -25.2%, France -24.6% and Italy -22.8%.
  • New heavy commercial vehicles registrations down 4.5% to 19,922 units.
  • Registrations of new medium and heavy commercial vehicles slipped 21.9%, France -28.4% and Italy -48.7% dragged down the region’s overall performance.
  • Registrations of new medium and heavy buses & coaches fell 7.5% to 23,479 units.
  • A quick look at the commercial registration twelve month trend in EU:
