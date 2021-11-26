EU commercial vehicle new registrations -16.4% in October
- Commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 16.4% to 144,409 units in October, followed by 12.3% decline in September.
- All major EU markets recorded double-digit declines: Italy -22.9%, Germany -24.3%, France -23.3% and Spain -32.7%.
- On YTD basis, commercial vehicle registrations up 14.7% to 1.6M units. Italy recorded +22.2%, followed by Spain +4.5%, France +11.8%, and Germany +4.3%.
- New light commercial vehicles registrations fell 17.8% to 119,006 units for the month. Spain saw the strongest drop -36.8%, followed by Germany -25.2%, France -24.6% and Italy -22.8%.
- New heavy commercial vehicles registrations down 4.5% to 19,922 units.
- Registrations of new medium and heavy commercial vehicles slipped 21.9%, France -28.4% and Italy -48.7% dragged down the region’s overall performance.
- Registrations of new medium and heavy buses & coaches fell 7.5% to 23,479 units.
- A quick look at the commercial registration twelve month trend in EU:
- Sector Watch: Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Ford (NYSE:F), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:AMGDF), Reanult (OTC:RNSDF).