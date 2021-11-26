Jack Ma's Ant Group forms credit-scoring entity to meet PBOC demands - WSJ

Nov. 26, 2021 10:58 AM ETBABABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor30 Comments

Clinton Global Initiative"s 10th Annual Meeting - Day 3

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Jack Ma's Ant Group sets up Qiantang Credit Reporting with state-owned shareholder partners as it transitions to become a financial-holding company, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The move comes about seven months after the People's Bank of China demanded Ant to overhaul its operations and be folded into a financial-holding company, falling under the bank's regulatory scope.
  • The PBOC on Friday provides details for the planned entity, in which Ant holds a 35% stake, Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group owns another 35%, two Ant executives hold 10% through a limited partnership and three Zhijiang-based companies own the rest, the WSJ notes.
  • Therefore, China's central bank has officially started processing the planned company's application, the WSJ reports.
  • Mybank Secretary of the Board Dong Zhanbin will serve as the president of Qiantang Credit Reporting.
  • Ant's credit-scoring company has registered capital of 1B yuan ($157M).
  • In the meantime, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), with Jack Ma as the founder, shares drop about 3% to its lowest levels since the onset of 2019.
  • Previously, (Nov. 24) Ant Group valuation is cut by 15% by Warburg Pincus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.