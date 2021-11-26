Jack Ma's Ant Group forms credit-scoring entity to meet PBOC demands - WSJ
Nov. 26, 2021
- Jack Ma's Ant Group sets up Qiantang Credit Reporting with state-owned shareholder partners as it transitions to become a financial-holding company, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The move comes about seven months after the People's Bank of China demanded Ant to overhaul its operations and be folded into a financial-holding company, falling under the bank's regulatory scope.
- The PBOC on Friday provides details for the planned entity, in which Ant holds a 35% stake, Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group owns another 35%, two Ant executives hold 10% through a limited partnership and three Zhijiang-based companies own the rest, the WSJ notes.
- Therefore, China's central bank has officially started processing the planned company's application, the WSJ reports.
- Mybank Secretary of the Board Dong Zhanbin will serve as the president of Qiantang Credit Reporting.
- Ant's credit-scoring company has registered capital of 1B yuan ($157M).
- In the meantime, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), with Jack Ma as the founder, shares drop about 3% to its lowest levels since the onset of 2019.
- Previously, (Nov. 24) Ant Group valuation is cut by 15% by Warburg Pincus.