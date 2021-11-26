U.S., China said trying to arrange for defense official meeting before year end
Nov. 26, 2021 11:21 AM ETiShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), KWEB, CQQQ, MCHI, ASHRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The U.S. and China are said to be working to arrange a meeting of top defense officials before the end of the year.
- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will represent the U.S. and Xu Qiliang, China's senior vice president of Central Military Commission, as well as Wei Fenghe, state councilor and minister of national defense, will represent China, according to a Nikkei report.
- The countries are targeting holding the talks by phone or online by Dec. 25, according to the report.
- The talks comes after President Biden and China's Xi Jinpin met earlier this month in a virtual summit in an attempt to reduce the tensions that have marked the relationship since January.
- Last month, China denied a hypersonic missile test.
- ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, MCHI, ASHR