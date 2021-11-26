Peloton sues Lululemon as legal competition between fitness brands heats up

Pandemic Home Exercise Trend Continues, As Gyms Slowly Reopen Across The Country

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images News

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) filed a lawsuit against Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) as the legal battle between the companies ratchets up to another level.
  • Earlier this month, Lululemon (LULU) threatened a lawsuit against Peloton over its new clothing products that it claims infringed on LULU's patent designs. In its response, Peloton says it merchandise is easy to distinguish from Lululemon products.
  • "On top of the numerous clear and obvious differences in design, Peloton and Lululemon’s brands and logos are also distinctive and well-recognized, making confusion between products a virtual impossibility," Peloton noted in its lawsuit.
  • PTON ended the day with a 5.67% gain on a day that many consumer stocks were down sharply.
