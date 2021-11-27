These seven retail stocks look undervalued after a big Black Friday

abstract financial bar chart with uptrend line graph on blue colour background

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mastercard SpendingPulse reports total retail sales were up nearly 30% on Black Friday compared to the pandemic-disrupted shopping event last year, with apparel and department store sales leading the way. Meanwhile, Adobe Digital Economy Index says consumers spent $6.6B through 9 p.m. ET on Friday and still expects total spending of between $8.8B and $9.2B to have been tallied for the day.
  • Those strong marks came with promotional activity down this year in the retail sector due to the ability of chains to more easily sell products at full price.
  • Despite the strong day for retail, the sector sold off over widespread concerns of a new COVID variant with a high number of mutations. Yesterday's decline also followed selling pressure with mall stocks when earnings reports stoked investor concerns on rising costs.
  • Where are the values after the selloff? A screen for apparel and department store stocks with ratings of at least 3.0 out of 5.0 from Wall Street analysts, on a Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings check and from Seeking Alpha authors - as well as a forward price-to-earnings ratio of less then 10X yields a list of seven stocks.
  • On Friday, all seven of those stocks fell along with the rest of the market, but the valuation and ratings checks look strong for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Guess (NYSE:GES).
