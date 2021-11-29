European stocks climb despite concerns over Omicron variant
Nov. 29, 2021 4:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.71%.
- Germany +0.29%. German car exports fell 17.2% in Q3 due to supply bottlenecks and chip shortages.
- Germany exported passenger cars worth €23.1B ($26.03B) from July to September 2021 and imported cars for €11.2B in the period.
- France +0.47%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6%, with travel and leisure stocks leading the gains.
- Investors are figuring out if the Omicron flareup ends up being a relatively brief scare that markets rebound from, or a bigger blow to the global economic recovery.
- Much remains unanswered about the new strain: two South African health scientists suggested it’s presenting with mild symptoms so far, but the WHO urged caution, saying it will take time to assess the pathogen.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.52%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield up one basis point to -0.32%
- Britain’s 10-year yield grew three basis points to 0.85%
- European futures higher. FTSE +1.24%; CAC +1.47%; DAX +0.77% and EURO STOXX +1.20%.