European stocks climb despite concerns over Omicron variant

Nov. 29, 2021 4:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

a corona virus omicron variant composition

Teka77/iStock via Getty Images

  • London +0.71%.
  • Germany +0.29%. German car exports fell 17.2% in Q3 due to supply bottlenecks and chip shortages.
  • Germany exported passenger cars worth €23.1B ($26.03B) from July to September 2021 and imported cars for €11.2B in the period.
  • France +0.47%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6%, with travel and leisure stocks leading the gains.
  • Investors are figuring out if the Omicron flareup ends up being a relatively brief scare that markets rebound from, or a bigger blow to the global economic recovery.
  • Much remains unanswered about the new strain: two South African health scientists suggested it’s presenting with mild symptoms so far, but the WHO urged caution, saying it will take time to assess the pathogen.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.52%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield up one basis point to -0.32%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield grew three basis points to 0.85%
  • European futures higher. FTSE +1.24%; CAC +1.47%; DAX +0.77% and EURO STOXX +1.20%.
