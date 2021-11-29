Partner Communication reports Q3 results
- Partner Communication (NASDAQ:PTNR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.04.
- Revenue of $259M (+11.6% Y/Y)
- Looking ahead, the Company expects that in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to the continued increase in air travel, the moderate recovery in roaming service revenues will continue compared to the corresponding quarter last year, but to a lesser degree than in third quarter due to the impact of seasonality. However, a retreat is possible in the future in view of possible implications of COVID-19 variants for air travel.