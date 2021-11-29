Fennec Pharma down 40% as company expects to receive FDA Complete Response Letter for Pedmark

  • Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) slumps 39.8% premarket after announcing that it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) after the PDUFA target action date of November 27, 2021 from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for Pedmark (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), for intravenous administration for the prevention of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients ≥1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.
  • The FDA has indicated that, following a recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of drug product manufacturer, deficiencies have been identified.
  • Once the official CRL is received, the Company plans to request a Type A meeting to discuss the deficiencies and steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for Pedmark.
  • Pedmark has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designation by the FDA in March 2018.
  • Earlier, FDA accepts Fennec Pharma's resubmitted PEDMARK application
