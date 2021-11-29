Stellantis and Vulcan Energy inks lithium supply agreement
Nov. 29, 2021 6:42 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)VULNFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Vulcan Energy Resources (OTCPK:VULNF) to supply battery grade lithium hydroxide in Europe for use in electrified vehicles to the Stellantis Group (NYSE:STLA).
- Vulcan will supply a minimum of 81,000 metric tons and a maximum of 99,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide over the five-year term of the agreement.
- Shipments to begin in 2026.
- Stellantis (STLA) plans to invest more than €30B through 2025 in electrification and software development, while targeting to continue to be 30% more efficient than the industry with respect to total Capex and R&D spend versus revenues.
- “Stellantis is moving forward on its electrification strategy with speed and power. This agreement is further proof that we have the competitive spirit to deliver on our commitments,” said Michelle Wen, Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer. “Safe, clean and affordable freedom of mobility represents a strong expectation of our societies and we are committed to deliver on that matter.”
- The company targets more than 70% of its vehicle sales in Europe and more than 40% of vehicle sales in the United States will be low emission vehicles by 2030.
- STLA shares down 0.6% premarket.