Ault global holdings’ subsidiary Turnongreen to install commercial EV chargers at a California Resort destination
Nov. 29, 2021 7:05 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ault Global Holdings (NYSE:DPW) owned subsidiary TurnOnGreen partners with The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort to expand the property’s electric vehicle charging capabilities for resort guests and visitors.
- TurnOnGreen will initiate a multi-phase electric vehicle charger installation plan in December of 2021, starting with the installation of EVP700G level 2 electric vehicle charging stations in the guest parking lot.
- “California is leading the way when it comes to EV sales and infrastructure,” said Amos Kohn, CEO for TurnOnGreen.
- Recently, Ault Global Holdings announced to split into two public companies, will change its name to BitNile Holdings.