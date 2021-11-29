Seritage Growth announces amendment to senior secured term loan agreement
Nov. 29, 2021
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) announced an amendment to Seritage Growth Properties L.P.'s and the company's senior secured term loan agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Company of Nebraska for the $1.6B term loan facility previously announced on July 31, 2018.
- Under the terms of the amendment, the companies mutually agreed that the "make whole" provision of the agreement shall not be applicable to prepayments of the term loan facility's principal.
- Additionally, the amendment provides Seritage ability to prepay loan and opportunity to extend maturity date until July 2025, subject to $800M of prepayments.
- All other respects, the agreement remains unchanged.