Seritage Growth announces amendment to senior secured term loan agreement

Nov. 29, 2021 7:26 AM ETSeritage Growth Properties (SRG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) announced an amendment to Seritage Growth Properties L.P.'s and the company's senior secured term loan agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Company of Nebraska for the $1.6B term loan facility previously announced on July 31, 2018.
  • Under the terms of the amendment, the companies mutually agreed that the "make whole" provision of the agreement shall not be applicable to prepayments of the term loan facility's principal.
  • Additionally, the amendment provides Seritage ability to prepay loan and opportunity to extend maturity date until July 2025, subject to $800M of prepayments.
  • All other respects, the agreement remains unchanged.
