CTI BioPharma announces inducement grants to nine new employees under Nasdaq rule
Nov. 29, 2021 7:28 AM ETCTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) trades 3.2% higher premarket after it announced that an authorized subcommittee of the Compensation Committee of its Board granted equity awards to nine new employees as equity inducement awards.
- The equity awards were approved on Nov.26.
- The employees received options to purchase 162K shares of CTI BioPharma common stock; options will be issued on each employee's grant date and all stock options included within the equity inducement awards will have an exercise price equal to the closing price the stock on each respective grant date.
- One-fourth of the options will vest on each anniversary of the employee's grant date; options have a 10-year term.