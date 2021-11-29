Harvest One Cannabis reports FQ1 results
- Harvest One Cannabis (OTCQB:HRVOF): FQ1 net loss of -C$1.45M
- Revenue of C$2.13M (+11.5% Y/Y)
- The Company reported gross profit of C$0.70M and a gross profit margin of 33% from continued operations in fiscal Q1 2022 as compared to C$0.54M or 29% in fiscal Q1 2021.
- Management anticipates sales volumes, net revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA to improve throughout the next quarter due to continued infused topical sales, expanded distribution coverage, product launch initiatives, branding initiatives, improvements in gross profit, and a continued focus on reducing overhead costs.