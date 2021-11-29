Eni to sell stake in Algeria-Italy gas pipelines in €385M deal
Nov. 29, 2021 8:01 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)SNMRF, SNMRYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eni (NYSE:E) agrees to sell a 49.9% stake in gas pipelines carrying natural gas from Algeria to Italy to Snam (OTCPK:SNMRF) for €385M ($436M), a move that could pave the way for hydrogen imports from Africa into Europe.
- Under the deal terms, "Eni will contribute its entire ownership interests in the two pipelines to a newly incorporated Italian company (NewCo) in which Eni will continue to hold a 50.1% stake, whereas the remaining 49.9% will be sold to Snam."
- The pipeline companies involved in the deal posted net income of ~€90M in 2020.
