Nov. 29, 2021 8:01 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)SNMRF, SNMRYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

  • Eni (NYSE:E) agrees to sell a 49.9% stake in gas pipelines carrying natural gas from Algeria to Italy to Snam (OTCPK:SNMRF) for €385M ($436M), a move that could pave the way for hydrogen imports from Africa into Europe.
  • Under the deal terms, "Eni will contribute its entire ownership interests in the two pipelines to a newly incorporated Italian company (NewCo) in which Eni will continue to hold a 50.1% stake, whereas the remaining 49.9% will be sold to Snam."
  • The pipeline companies involved in the deal posted net income of ~€90M in 2020.
  • Eni currently offers a 5.6% dividend yield, but "investors should be aware of the dramatic cyclicality of the energy sector," Aristofanis Papadatos writes in a recently posted analysis on Seeking Alpha.
