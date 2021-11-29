FDA AdCom to review Avenue Therapeutics IV tramadol application on February 15, 2022
Nov. 29, 2021 8:06 AM ETAvenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The FDA has informed Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) that a joint meeting of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee is tentatively scheduled for February 15, 2022.
- Shares up 3.6% premarket at $1.15.
- The committees will discuss the IV tramadol New Drug Application.
- The FDA has previously stated that input from an Advisory Committee is needed for the Office of New Drugs (OND) to reach a decision on Avenue’s formal dispute resolution request and that the OND will respond to the company's appeal within 30 calendar days after the AdCom meeting.