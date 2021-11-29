Greif slips after Wells Fargo turns cautious with catalysts seen played out

Nov. 29, 2021 8:10 AM ETGreif, Inc. (GEF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Wells Fargo lowers its rating on Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Equal Weight from Overweight.
  • The firm notes the recent outperformance for Greif (GEF) in relation to the broad market and position itself on the sidelines ahead of the company's earnings report.
  • Analyst Gabe Hajde: "We are moving to the sidelines as catalysts from the Caraustar integration, constructive boxboard cycle, operational improvements, and de-leveraging have played out. Specifically, on the GIPs side, EBITDA margins have moved ~300bp higher since FY2019; though comparables are set to become challenging heading into FY2022. For PPS, we believe investors are fixated on a perceived risk of price erosion. Lastly, despite a much improved leverage profile and an ability to repurchase shares, we think investors may see a lack of catalysts as a reason not to buy the stock at current level."
  • Shares of Greif (GEF) are down 0.81% in premarket trading. Wells Fargo assigns a price target of $75, which works out to 6.8X the FY22 EBITDA estimate. The average analyst price target on GEF is $72.
