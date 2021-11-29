Vermilion Energy to buy Equinor Energy Ireland in $434M deal

  • Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) +3.4% pre-market after agreeing to acquire Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) 36.5% equity position in the Corrib gas project in Ireland for $434M.
  • The deal will raise Vermilion's operated interest in Corrib to 56.5%, significantly increasing its exposure to premium priced European natural gas.
  • As part of the deal terms, the two companies will hedge ~70% of the production for 2022-23, which provides high certainty of an approximate two-year payback period.
  • Vermilion says the Corrib acquisition will add 23M boe of 2P reserves and produce 7,700 boe/day in 2022.
  • Based on forward commodity prices, Vermilion forecasts Corrib will generate $365M of funds from operations and $361M of free cash flow in 2022.
  • For Equinor, the deal marks the company's exit to its activities in Ireland.
  • Vermilion recently reported a Q3 GAAP loss while announcing plans to reinstate a quarterly dividend in Q1 2022.
