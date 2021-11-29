Galaxy Digital prices $500M exchangeable senior notes offering

  • Galaxy Digital's (OTCPK:BRPHF) subsidiary agreed to issue and sell $500M principal amount of 3.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026 to certain purchasers, including affiliates of Arca, NZ Funds, Senator Investment Group and XN in a private offering.
  • Net proceeds to be used for accelerating growth initiatives across its business lines and for general corporate purposes.
  • As earlier announced, the company board approved a proposed corporate reorganization wherein it plans to complete a series of related transactions in connection with its re-domiciliation to the U.S., which will lead to ordinary outstanding shares of GDH to automatically convert into Class A common stock.
  • The exchange rate will initially be 7,498.2210 Ordinary Shares per $250K principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial exchange price of ~$33.3412/share.
  • The Notes will mature on Dec. 15, 2026, unless earlier exchanged, redeemed or repurchased; interest on the notes is payable semi-annually, commencing June 15, 2022.
  • The Issuer may not redeem the Notes prior to Dec. 15, 2024.
  • The private placement is expected to close in early December 2021.
