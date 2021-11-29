R. R. Donnelley gains after getting $10/share offer in go-shop period

Nov. 29, 2021 8:27 AM ETR. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

RR Donnelley Supply Chain Solutions location, RRD provides final stage product assembly and direct-to-consumer web fulfillment.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • R.R. Donnelley (NYSE:RRD) rose 9.8% in premarket trading after disclosing that it received an acquisition proposal for $10/share in its go-shop period.
  • The company also said that it's board determined that the acquisition proposal from Chatham Asset Management for $9.10/share is likely to lead to a "superior" proposal than the offer the $8.52/share offer the company already accepted from Atlas Holdings, according to a statement.
  • Under the merger agreement with Atlas, RRD is required to pay a $20M termination fee to Atlas if RRD terminates the Atlas merger agreement in order to enter an agreement with Chatham or the $10/share bidder on Dec. 9. Chatham has agreed to pay the termination fee on RRD's behalf if they win the bidding war.
  • Centerview Partners is serving as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to RRD.
  • Also see SA contributor Cashflow Hunter's piece entitled "R.R. Donnelley: Moving To The Sidelines."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.