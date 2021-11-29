Wells Fargo gets upgrade to Buy at Odeon as FSB assigns its best GSIB rating
Nov. 29, 2021 Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock rises 1.6% in premarket trading after Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgrades the bank to Buy from Hold on the increased likelihood that regulatory restrictions will be lifted.
- Last week, the Financial Stability Board gave Wells Fargo (WFC) its best rating of 1 for Global Systematically Important Banks. "Since the bank has the best rating that the FSB provides; this rating raises the issue as to whether the U.S. regulators should consider eliminating their strictures on the bank — i.e., eliminate the asset cap requirement," Bove writes in a note to clients.
- The FSB ratings are important because they determine the capital buffers required. A 1-rated bank requires a 1% buffer, while a 5-rated bank needs a 3.5% buffer.
- "There is no compelling reason to keep this company at a competitive disadvantage to its peers," he writes.
- Bove noted that the four Americans on the FSB — an entity made up of banking regulatory authorities from ~25 countries and 13 international supervisory organizations — include Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, and Andy Baukol, the under secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Treasury Department.
- Recall that the FSB moved JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) to ratings that require higher capital buffers.
- Bove's Buy rating on Wells Fargo (WFC) contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average SA Author rating and average Wall Street rating, both Bullish.
- See the Quant factor grades for Wells Fargo (WFC) and its peers in table below.
- In contrasting views, SA contributor Stone Fox Capital sees Wells Fargo (WFC) right on track, while Portfolio Navigator says the bank's still plagued with the same issues that put it in the "penalty box."