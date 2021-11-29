Unicycive Therapeutics pops 6% after receiving FDA guidance on Renazorb regulatory pathway
Nov. 29, 2021 8:51 AM ETUnicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) perks up 6.2% premarket after providing an update on the development and regulatory filing pathway for Renazorb (lanthanum dioxycarbonate) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- In a recent Type C interaction with the FDA, Unicycive sought the Agency's feedback on the sufficiency of the Renazorb data package to support a 505(b)(2) new drug application submission (NDA).
- Unicycive provided results from in vitro studies conducted to support the comparability of Renazorb and its active lanthanum moiety to the approved product Fosrenol.
- Based on these data, the FDA confirmed in their response that the phosphate-binding mechanism and stoichiometry of Renazorb is comparable to Fosrenol.
- The FDA also confirmed their previous guidance that Unicycive may support the NDA filing of Renazorb based on a single clinical bioequivalence study performed in healthy volunteers demonstrating comparable changes in urinary phosphate excretion between Renazorb and Fosrenol.
- No additional pre-clinical or clinical studies are currently expected to be required in support of an NDA submission for Renazorb.