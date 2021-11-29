Unicycive Therapeutics pops 6% after receiving FDA guidance on Renazorb regulatory pathway

Nov. 29, 2021 8:51 AM ETUnicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) perks up 6.2% premarket after providing an update on the development and regulatory filing pathway for Renazorb (lanthanum dioxycarbonate) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
  • In a recent Type C interaction with the FDA, Unicycive sought the Agency's feedback on the sufficiency of the Renazorb data package to support a 505(b)(2) new drug application submission (NDA).
  • Unicycive provided results from in vitro studies conducted to support the comparability of Renazorb and its active lanthanum moiety to the approved product Fosrenol.
  • Based on these data, the FDA confirmed in their response that the phosphate-binding mechanism and stoichiometry of Renazorb is comparable to Fosrenol.
  • The FDA also confirmed their previous guidance that Unicycive may support the NDA filing of Renazorb based on a single clinical bioequivalence study performed in healthy volunteers demonstrating comparable changes in urinary phosphate excretion between Renazorb and Fosrenol.
  • No additional pre-clinical or clinical studies are currently expected to be required in support of an NDA submission for Renazorb.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.