Bitcoin, Ethereum erase most of Friday's losses amid broader stock market rally
Nov. 29, 2021
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), the two largest digital tokens by market cap, retrace much of last week's losses as broader stock markets around the globe, including the U.S. stock market's implied opening, gap higher on the effects of the new Omicron variant.
- Of course, Ether (ETH-USD +6.7%) continues to outpace Bitcoin (BTC-USD +5.7%) on all time frames going back five years.
- The two cryptos dominate that of the S&P 500's (SP500) 27% total percentage return over the past year, as seen in the chart below.
- The broader crypto market's rebound increases its market cap by 4.4% to $2.56T in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
- It appears Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) volatility is not stopping Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from buying and Hodling more BTC.
- MicroStrategy (MSTR) bought 7,002 more Bitcoins for approximately $414.4M in cash at an average price of $59,187 per Bitcoin (BTC-USD), according to a Form 8-K filing.
- The company now hodls ~121,044 BTC valued at $3.57B at an average price of $29,534 per token.
- Most of the top 20 largest cryptos, including Dogecoin (DOGE-USD +10.1%), Avalanche (AVAX-USD +5.6%), Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD +3.7%) and Litecoin (LTC-USD +7.0%), are gapping higher intra-day, though still trading in net negative territory in the past week.
- Meanwhile, Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG) is going to start accepting meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) tokens as a form of payment on its platform in time for the Holidays.
- "Through our partnership with BitPay, we have the ability to move quickly and lead the market with flexible cryptocurrency payment options," said Newegg Director of Brand Marketing Andrew Choi.
- Additionally, Metahero is an altcoin that is jumping 55% to an all-time high of $0.23 per token, with a $1.13B market cap, though CoinMarketCap has not verified this figure.
- On Sunday evening, the crypto market suddenly rose along with U.S. equity futures and crude oil.