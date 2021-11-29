Cenntro wins order for 2,000 Metro electric commercial vehicles

  • EV technology firm Cenntro Automotive, which has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD), has secured an order of 2,000 Metro (Kei Car Type) electric vehicles from its channel partner in Japan, HW ELECTRO.
  • Shares of NAKD are trading +6.91% pre-market.
  • The latest order will support last-mile delivery and logistics companies, including Hana Cupid and Amazon Fleet, with deliveries expected to begin in January 2022.
  • The order follows the recent announcement of Cenntro's Metro receiving Kei car approval as the first imported, non-Japanese made, all-electric commercial vehicle.
  • Earlier this month, Naked Brand agreed to acquire the outstanding stock in three entities comprising Cenntro Automotive Group in an all-stock transaction.
  • Under the agreement, Naked will issue shareholders of Cenntro a number of shares so that, upon the completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur prior to year-end, Naked shareholders will own approximately 30% of the combined entity on a fully-diluted basis. Naked has also provided Cenntro a $30M secured loan to provide additional working capital to meet its substantial backlog while the transaction is pending.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.