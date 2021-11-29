Cenntro wins order for 2,000 Metro electric commercial vehicles
- EV technology firm Cenntro Automotive, which has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD), has secured an order of 2,000 Metro (Kei Car Type) electric vehicles from its channel partner in Japan, HW ELECTRO.
- Shares of NAKD are trading +6.91% pre-market.
- The latest order will support last-mile delivery and logistics companies, including Hana Cupid and Amazon Fleet, with deliveries expected to begin in January 2022.
- The order follows the recent announcement of Cenntro's Metro receiving Kei car approval as the first imported, non-Japanese made, all-electric commercial vehicle.
- Earlier this month, Naked Brand agreed to acquire the outstanding stock in three entities comprising Cenntro Automotive Group in an all-stock transaction.
- Under the agreement, Naked will issue shareholders of Cenntro a number of shares so that, upon the completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur prior to year-end, Naked shareholders will own approximately 30% of the combined entity on a fully-diluted basis. Naked has also provided Cenntro a $30M secured loan to provide additional working capital to meet its substantial backlog while the transaction is pending.