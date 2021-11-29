Primoris Services secures energy/renewable contracts worth $520M

  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) says it has received two heavy civil awards in energy/renewables segment with a combined value of more than $520M.
  • These Gulf Coast projects were awarded by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
  • The first project, valued at more than $60M, involves the construction of a section of highway on LA 3241. Beginning this quarter, it is expected for completion in Q2 2023.
  • The second project, valued at $460M, involves construction of a section of elevated highway on LA 1. It is scheduled to commence in the Q1 2022 with completion expected in the Q4 of 2027.
  • "These projects, which were discussed in our recent earnings call, add a steady stream of heavy civil work to our Energy/Renewables backlog all the way into 2027," says Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris.
