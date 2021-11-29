B. Riley Financial launches offering of $150M senior notes
Nov. 29, 2021 9:10 AM ETB. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), RILYGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) has launched a public offering of $150M of Senior Notes due 2026.
- Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase additional notes in connection with the offering. The company has applied to list the notes on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "RILYG."
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments, repaying and/or refinancing indebtedness (which may, at the company's option, include redeeming all or a portion of its existing 6.75% Senior Notes due 2024), making loans and/or providing guaranty or backstop commitments to its clients in the ordinary course of business, making capital expenditures and funding working capital.