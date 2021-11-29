Glory to acquire Revolution Retail Systems
Nov. 29, 2021 9:12 AM ETGLYYYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Glory Global Solutions (OTCPK:GLYYY) to acquire Carrollton, TX based Revolution Retail Systems.
- Chris T Reagan, President, Americas and Senior Executive Officer said, “We believe the clear winners in this acquisition are our customers. Our combined organizations will deliver more value and innovation to the market at a time when cash automation is critically needed to provide efficiency, connectivity and security. Revolution’s focus and success in the retail segment will enable us to immediately deliver an expanded portfolio of solutions and even greater business impact for our customers.”