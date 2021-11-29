CNOOC delivers Buzzard - helping Suncor hit production guide
Nov. 29, 2021 9:13 AM ETCEOHF, SUBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CNOOC-operated Buzzard Phase II development (OTCPK:CEOHF), with non-operating partners Suncor (30%) (NYSE:SU), Harbour Energy (22%) and ONE-Dyas (5%), has commenced production and will ramp to 12kb/d in 2022
- Project delivery has been delayed since Q4 of 2020, partly to align with the shutdown of the north sea Forties pipeline system
- CNOOC confirmed July 8th its plans for Buzzard Phase II delivery in Q4 2021
- With Suncor e&p segment production guidance of 80kb/d - 95kb/d, year-to-date volumes through Q3 at 91kb/d, all planned maintenance completed for the year, sustained volumes at a country-level from Libya, and new volumes coming from Buzzard Phase II, Suncor looks well-placed to hit e&p segment production guidance in 2021