Boxed to acquire MaxDelivery, terms not disclosed
Nov. 29, 2021 9:13 AM ETBoxed, Inc. (BOXD), BOXD.WSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Boxed, an e-commerce grocery platform has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire MaxDelivery, one of New York’s first on-demand grocery delivery services.
- The transaction is expected to close in Dec. 2021, subject to certain undisclosed financial terms.
- “This acquisition of MaxDelivery will mark our entry point into the rapidly growing fast-grocery delivery space, in addition to broadening our capabilities in micro dark-store fulfillment and fresh supply chain.” said Chieh Huang, Co-founder and CEO of Boxed.
- On June 13, 2021, Boxed and Seven Oaks Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVOK) entered into a definitive agreement relating to the business combination that would result in Boxed becoming a public company upon the closing of the transaction.