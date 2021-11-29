Iron ore rebounds from Friday's losses as China's steel mills restock
Nov. 29, 2021 9:27 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE), RIO, BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) +1.9%, BHP +1.7% and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +0.9% pre-market after iron ore futures in Singapore jumped nearly 10% on optimism over restocking by China's steel mills.
- Commodity prices also rebounded across the board from Friday's pandemic-driven losses.
- "Iron ore demand fell to a three-year low at the start of this month. Now the expected resumption of steel output in December is affecting market sentiment and changing the market trend," according to Mysteel.
- Prices on the Singapore Exchange surged as much as 9.6% to $105.50/ton, and iron ore on the Dalian commodity exchange rose 6.8%.
- Vale has solid profitability and value indicators, but the Chinese downsizing of steel production has weighed on iron ore prices, limiting Vale's upside potential for the time being, Toni Nasr writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.