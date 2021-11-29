Reliance Global launches 5minuteinsure.com in Missouri, Alabama, Iowa and West Virginia

Nov. 29, 2021 9:58 AM ETReliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) trading up 2.97% as it launches 5MinuteInsure.com in Missouri, Alabama, Iowa and West Virginia.
  • 5MinuteInsure.com is a tool developed by Reliance Global that utilizes artificial intelligence and data mining to provide competitive insurance quotes in under 2 minutes, with the ability to bind coverage within 5 minutes.
  • "In total, our platform now spans 12 states, with a combined population of more than 82 million people, and we look forward to continuing our nationwide rollout, which complements our aggressive agency acquisition strategy." said Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group
  • Recently, the company launched 5minuteinsure.com in North Carolina
