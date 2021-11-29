TraQiQ signs partnership with Roha Housing Finance for nationwide delivery and distribution
Nov. 29, 2021 10:05 AM ETTraqIQ, Inc. (TRIQ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TraQiQ (OTCQB:TRIQ) has announced that Roha Housing Finance will be deploying TraQiQ’s distribution software, TraQSuite, to provide easy access of their services to customers across India.
- TraQiQ’s Software Solution, TraQSuite, will help Roha manage its network of people and will also track and manage agent activity during the entire product lifecycle.
- Roha will be leveraging TraQSuite to automate their loan disbursal processes where loan documents can be easily verified, stored, and retrieved for a seamless experience for both customer and company.
- “In a market like India, it is critical for companies to become sensitive to customer requirements. Removing red-tape and increasing transparency makes companies more attractive to their customers.” said Lathika Regunathan, President of TraQiQ Solutions.