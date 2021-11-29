TraQiQ signs partnership with Roha Housing Finance for nationwide delivery and distribution

Nov. 29, 2021 10:05 AM ETTraqIQ, Inc. (TRIQ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • TraQiQ (OTCQB:TRIQ) has announced that Roha Housing Finance will be deploying TraQiQ’s distribution software, TraQSuite, to provide easy access of their services to customers across India.
  • TraQiQ’s Software Solution, TraQSuite, will help Roha manage its network of people and will also track and manage agent activity during the entire product lifecycle.
  • Roha will be leveraging TraQSuite to automate their loan disbursal processes where loan documents can be easily verified, stored, and retrieved for a seamless experience for both customer and company.
  • “In a market like India, it is critical for companies to become sensitive to customer requirements. Removing red-tape and increasing transparency makes companies more attractive to their customers.” said Lathika Regunathan, President of TraQiQ Solutions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.