Nuance launches AI-powered Precision Imaging Network
Nov. 29, 2021
- Nuance Communications (NUAN +0.0%) has launched the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, an AI-powered cloud platform that delivers patient-specific data and insights from diagnostic imaging into existing clinical and administrative workflows across the healthcare ecosystem.
- By enabling the secure and efficient sharing of AI-enhanced diagnostic imaging information, the Nuance Precision Imaging Network augments clinical decision making, facilitates earlier detection and treatment of diseases when the chance for positive patient outcomes is greater.
- The Nuance Precision Imaging Network is a systematic platform that integrates best-in-class AI-powered diagnostic models, task automation, clinical decision support, and patient-centered care team communication within familiar radiology and other clinical workflows.
- This is the only nationwide patient-centered diagnostic imaging platform that seamlessly delivers AI-generated patient information into the full array of clinical and administrative workflows across provider, payer, and life science use cases," said Peter Durlach, Chief Strategy Officer, Nuance.