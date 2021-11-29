Nuance launches AI-powered Precision Imaging Network

Nov. 29, 2021 10:19 AM ETNuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Nuance Communications (NUAN +0.0%) has launched the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, an AI-powered cloud platform that delivers patient-specific data and insights from diagnostic imaging into existing clinical and administrative workflows across the healthcare ecosystem.
  • By enabling the secure and efficient sharing of AI-enhanced diagnostic imaging information, the Nuance Precision Imaging Network augments clinical decision making, facilitates earlier detection and treatment of diseases when the chance for positive patient outcomes is greater.
  • The Nuance Precision Imaging Network is a systematic platform that integrates best-in-class AI-powered diagnostic models, task automation, clinical decision support, and patient-centered care team communication within familiar radiology and other clinical workflows.
  • This is the only nationwide patient-centered diagnostic imaging platform that seamlessly delivers AI-generated patient information into the full array of clinical and administrative workflows across provider, payer, and life science use cases," said Peter Durlach, Chief Strategy Officer, Nuance.
