Cabot to sell Norit Activated Carbon to One Equity Partners

Nov. 29, 2021 10:23 AM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Specialty chemicals firm Cabot (CBT -1.3%) is selling its Norit Activated Carbon business to private equity firm One Equity Partners.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Subject to customary closing conditions and work council consultations, the transaction is expected to close by the end of Q122.
  • Norit Activated Carbon manufactures activated carbon products for purification needs in renewable natural gas, food and beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, air quality, water, and automotive sectors. It operates two plants in North America, five facilities in Europe and participates in three joint ventures in Canada, Asia and Mexico.
