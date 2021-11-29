Nuvei gets approval for fantasy sports payment processing in Louisiana
Nov. 29, 2021 10:39 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) has announced that its subsidiary has been granted permission from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to provide payment processing for daily fantasy sports and sports wagering operators.
- The approval allows the firm to run payment processing services for online sports betting operators across Louisiana.
- The state's first four commercial retail sportsbooks began running on October 31 and November 1, 2021. Online sports betting is set to go live by January 1, 2022, but consumers already have access to pre-launch offers from online sportsbooks.
- Nuvei currently has permits to run its services in 17 states where online wagering is legalized.