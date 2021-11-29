Loup Ventures' Gene Munster: Take Zoom and DocuSign over Peloton as stay-at-home plays
- Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster said Monday that he preferred Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) over Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) as stay-at-home plays, as the hybrid working environment is likely to give those stocks staying power beyond the pandemic.
- The comments came as investors reacted to last week's revelation that Omicron, a new troubling variant of the COVID virus, had been discovered in South Africa.
- PTON, ZM and DOCU all rallied on Friday in the wake of the Omicron headlines.
- However, Munster argued that market response to the new variant suggests that people don't expect mass lockdowns in response to the latest COVID strain. He also warned that stocks that performed well during the initial pandemic won't necessarily continue to show strength in the aftermath.
- "You can't look at all stay-at-home stocks equally," he cautioned. "Pattern recognition from the past, the surge that they have had, doesn't necessarily mean they will continue to surge."
- On PTON, Munster praised the maker of Internet-enabled exercise equipment for having retention rates "that would probably flatter any drug dealer." However, he said the company faces a headwind from the fact that "people are lazy."
- "We saw that in the September quarter results," he said. "They lowered the price. It did not yield the uptick in new users that I would have anticipated."
- The Loup Ventures managing partner predicted that PTON would not be a long-term winner from the pandemic, despite its "great product."
- Meanwhile, he contended that ZM and DOCU could continue to deliver growth, as they take advantage of the stickier remote-working trend.
- The past year has seen a start turnaround for ZM, DOCU and PTON. All received a dramatic boost during the pandemic lockdowns but have underperformed since late 2020.
- DOCU has held up better than the other two, securing a gain of 11% over the past 12 months.
- Meanwhile, PTON has plunged 57% while ZM has tumbled 50%. At the same time, S&P 500 climbed 28%: