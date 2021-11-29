Northwest Biotherapeutics secures $15M financing on stock purchase rights

  • Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO +12.3%) has closed on $15M financing, which brings the company's cash reserves above $20M.
  • The financing is in the form of a 22-month loan, which requires no payments for 8 months, and then provides for a subsequent 14-month amortization period. Interest rate is 8% p.a.
  • In addition, the terms allow lender to exchange outstanding loan balance with the company's common shares at discounted rates just following the release of top-line data from Northwest's Phase III clinical trial of DCVax®-L for Glioblastoma brain cancer.
  • The company says it plans to use the funds to help accelerate its activities related to its brain cancer program.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.