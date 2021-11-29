Northwest Biotherapeutics secures $15M financing on stock purchase rights
Nov. 29, 2021 11:11 AM ETNorthwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NWBO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO +12.3%) has closed on $15M financing, which brings the company's cash reserves above $20M.
- The financing is in the form of a 22-month loan, which requires no payments for 8 months, and then provides for a subsequent 14-month amortization period. Interest rate is 8% p.a.
- In addition, the terms allow lender to exchange outstanding loan balance with the company's common shares at discounted rates just following the release of top-line data from Northwest's Phase III clinical trial of DCVax®-L for Glioblastoma brain cancer.
- The company says it plans to use the funds to help accelerate its activities related to its brain cancer program.
- Press Release