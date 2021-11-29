Tesla plans to save on costs typically associated with late-quarter deliveries push
Nov. 29, 2021 11:30 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor176 Comments
- Tesla (TSLA +4.7%) is going to take a different approach to its deliveries strategy with CEO Elon Musk steering away from the typical late-quarter push to exceed the consensus estimates of analysts.
- In a recent memo to employees, Musk says he does not want the company spending heavily on fees to expedite deliveries, overtime pay and temporary contractors just so that cars arrive in Q4.
- "What has happened historically is that we sprint like crazy at end of quarter to maximize deliveries, but then deliveries drop massively in the first few weeks of the next quarter... In effect, looked at over a six month period, we won’t have delivered any extra cars but we will have spent a lot of money and burned ourselves out to accelerate deliveries in the last two weeks of each quarter."
- Musk thinks the right principle now for the electric vehicle maker is to take the most efficient action as though TSLA was not publicly-traded and did not report quarterly results.
- Tesla topped expectations in Q3 with production of approximately 238K vehicles and deliveries of 241.3K vehicles.